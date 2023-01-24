Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash.

A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022 at about 3:02 p.m., a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a car versus motorcycle crash on the State Highway 25 bridge, Wabasha Bridge, near the state line, in the Nelson Township of Buffalo County.

The criminal complaint says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded as Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requesting assistance with the technical aspects of the crash investigation. It was learned one person was dead and one person suffered minor injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Britt was northbound on South Highway 25 and in the process of crossing the Wabasha Bridge. After Britt crossed into Wis. while on the bridge, she moved her vehicle into the southbound lane. Britt and Victim’s vehicles collided in the southbound lane on South Highway 25 on the Wabasha Bridge deck. Britt indicated in interviews she thought she was traveling on the Winona Bridge, not the Wabasha Bridge.

Britt consented to an evidentiary chemical test of her blood. The toxicology report indicated 46 ug/L of methamphetamine were detected in her blood, according to the criminal complaint.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 8, 2023.

