Crews respond to house fire in Lake Hallie

The home is located near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue.
The home is located near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue.(MGN/WGEM)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday night multiple fire crews are responding to a house fire in Lake Hallie.

The home is located near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue. Our photographer on the scene says those streets are blocked off currently. He also saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Firefighters have been on the roof working to take care of it.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Legacy Hair & Beauty Supply store front at Menomonie Street in Eau Claire
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Latest News

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian (3) shoots against Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and...
Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin
DOJ offering crisis response training for Wisconsin schools
Bolks said people should bring tools to rescue yourself if needed, like a lifejacket, rope or...
Tips to stay safe on the ice
Staying Safe on the Ice
Staying Safe on the Ice