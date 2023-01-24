Democrats acknowledge 50 year anniversary of Roe, vow to fight for abortion protection

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As an investigative team hits a dead-end in who leaked the Dobbs decision back in May, Democrats in Washington are doubling down to protect the rights that ruling took away.

“One of Republicans top priorities is to force women to be pregnant,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) “No matter their circumstance, no matter their wishes”

Murray and a handful of other democratic leaders took the lecturn Tuesday, to take a stand against Republican-led efforts to roll back women’s health care rights, and their rights to privacy.

“They started with the appeal of Roe V. Wade, and then they’re moving in directions that are criminalizing people, moving to prevent birth control” said Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto is introducing the ‘Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act,” which would allow women to move freely across state lines to seek care.

It will likely hit a wall in the Republican controlled house, which passed a pair of anti-abortion measures in their first week back in power.

For staunch pro-life advocates, like Anna DeMeuse who traveled to Washington for the March for Life last week -

It’s a fight for the long-haul.

“Our endgame is personhood for every pre-born child both on the federal level, and the state level,” said DeMeuse

According to the center for reproductive rights, as it stands right now, 12 states have outright bans bans on abortion, with 12 other states heavily restricting access to abortion care.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
Fiona the hippo celebrates her sixth birthday with a cake made of her favorite foods.
Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Fiona the hippo over the years