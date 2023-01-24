Eau Claire teens capture 2023 National U18 Curling Championship

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Watching the sport of curling is absolutely fascinating and has grown in popularity. Five years ago, the United States’ Team Schuster captured the gold medal at the Olympics and the win no doubt has sparked more interest. Locally, five young men put themselves on the map winning a national title.

Benji Paral, Jackson Bestland, Caden Hebert, Shane Nelson and Jack Wendtland captured the gold medal as the U18 National Curling Championships on January 15 in Colorado. Team Hebert is a group of Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial curlers that show up every Tuesday at the Eau Claire Curling Club for practice. The boys are coached by Mike Peplinski, a former Olympian back in 1998.

Team Hebert earned a trip to U21 National Championships in April, which are being held in Boston. If the win there, they will travel to Europe for the 2024 Junior World Curling Championship.

