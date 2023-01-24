La Crosse Police searching for missing woman

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are searching for a woman missing since Sept. 27, 2022.

The La Crosse Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert for 37-year-old Jennifer L. Peterson, who goes by Jen P. She was last heard from in September when she was living in La Crosse.

The Police Department said that Peterson mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several different counties in Wisconsin as well as living throughout the country. Police said that her family and law enforcement agencies are concerned for her safety.

Peterson is 5′5″ and 155 pounds with straight brown hair and blue eyes. Peterson wears glasses and dyes her hair blonde. It is not known what she was last seen wearing or what vehicle she was last seen in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department and Officer Dominick Jacobs at 608-782-7575.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.