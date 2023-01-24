OakLeaf Clinics opens behavioral health clinic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - OakLeaf Clinics is celebrating the opening of its new Behavioral Health Clinic in downtowne Eau Claire.

Dr. Kevin Hess and his team had been practicing at the Oakleaf Medical Clinic for the past two years, but decided to open a new clinic called the Counseling Room. Located on South Barstow Street, Dr. Hess specializes in behavioral health and alternative methods to medicine and therapy.

The facility has been open for six months, and has already seen promising results.

“Transcranial magnetic stimulation has been around since 2008, but not widely available or not widely known about. And so to be the first clinician and to provide this in the area and starting to see results over the past six months in some rather treatment resistant patients, that’s very satisfying as well,” Dr. Kevin Hess, Psychiatrist, said.

Hess says his patients have been big fans of the new clinic so far.

