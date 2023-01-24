School District of Neillsville announces referendum question on April ballot

According to a media release from the School District of Neillsville, if passed, the funds will...
According to a media release from the School District of Neillsville, if passed, the funds will be used to repair outdated electrical lines, replace inefficient equipment, and improve learning environments.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Neillsville is announcing they will put a $12.5 million referendum question on the April 4, 2023, ballot.

According to a media release from the School District of Neillsville, if passed, the funds will be used to repair outdated electrical lines, replace inefficient equipment, and improve learning environments.

“We have done all we can to keep our building in good shape,” John Gaier, District Administrator, said. “However, buildings age, and at some point, general maintenance can’t keep up with the need, and we are at that point right now where we need to upgrade our infrastructure to sustain an outstanding learning environment for our students.”

The tax impact for a $100,000 property is $124 per year or $10.33 a month, according to the media release from the School District of Neillsville.

Additional information is available on the School District’s website, HERE.

