SportScene 13 for Monday, January 23rd

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday featured prep basketball action from Mondovi and Fall Creek as Bo Vollrath was honored for scoring his 1000th point. In prep girl’s basketball action, Cadott continued their standout season vs Mondovi and Memorial took down SPASH.

Also, Conner Szmul and Quinne Green wrapped up their stint as members of Team USA at the World University Games

