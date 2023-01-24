State of the State: Gov. Evers set to deliver first address of second term

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Feb. 15, 2022.((AP Photo/Andy Manis, File))
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fresh off his Inaugural address two weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers will once again speak at the Capitol Tuesday night. Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address from the Assembly chambers to the state legislature at 7 p.m.

There is no official preview, but the governor will likely touch on a heavy dose of education, investments in it, finding more money for local schools and local governments across the state.

Wisconsin is heading into the upcoming budget cycle with a record-high projected $6.6 billion budget surplus. Investments in infrastructure have also been a mainstay in Evers’ platform, more funding for roads and broadband access in rural areas.

Much like Evers’ Inauguration address, he’s also expected to talk about restoring abortion access in Wisconsin.

Republican leaders at the Capitol are also set to deliver a response Tuesday following Evers’ speech. In 2022, Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu (R) Oostburg, gave that response.

The governor’s speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for public viewing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie

Latest News

A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
According to the media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, James Buchli was...
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
FILE -
Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting
According to a media release from the School District of Neillsville, if passed, the funds will...
School District of Neillsville announces referendum question on April ballot
University of Wisconsin System announces TikTok ban