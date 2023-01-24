Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls.

According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Jan. 21, 2023 around 12:22 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to 750 Harding Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of an “emotionally distraught” woman on the phone. The caller reported an armed robbery at her apartment involving several people known to her including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki. The suspects had left the area before the officers arrived.

The media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department says officers spoke to the caller and the other tenant in the home. The caller said she heard a banging outside of their apartment door and then forced entry was made into the apartment through their deadbolted door. Officers believe that Maki had forced entry into the home. Johnson reportedly had a handgun and hit the tenant one or two times in his face, causing him to fall. The caller then stood up and Johnson hit her in the head with the handgun. The other tenant stood back up and Johnson reportedly threatened to shoot him if he moved. When the caller initially heard the banging, she had dialed 911. During the incident, Maki reportedly tried to take her phone. Items were stolen from the home. The suspects fled the scene in a sedan.

According to the media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, EMS took both the caller and other tenant for injuries they suffered. Officers attempted to find the suspects in this case throughout the day. Later that day at 6:39 p.m. Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Johnson. CFPD officers interviewed Johnson and recovered the gun believed to be used in this incident. Two days later, Jan. 23 Maki came to the Police Department and was arrested. Officers have continued to investigate and learned that the sedan was driven by Rachael Hahn.

The media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department says this investigation is still ongoing. This was not a random act. The people involved in this incident were known to each other, and it is believed they had been arguing over social media before the incident.

There does not appear to be danger to the general public, according to the media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.