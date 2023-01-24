University of Wisconsin System announces TikTok ban

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the U.W. System because it isn’t an executive branch agency.

The University of Wisconsin employs about 40,000 faculty and staff system-wide.

A number of universities across the country have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie

Latest News

A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
According to the media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, James Buchli was...
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
According to a media release from the School District of Neillsville, if passed, the funds will...
School District of Neillsville announces referendum question on April ballot
School District of La Crosse
School District of La Crosse to close Lincoln Middle School