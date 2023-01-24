U.S. News ranks UW MBA Consortium among best in nation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. News ranks the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium top online program in upper Midwest and among best in the nation.

A media release from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium, managed by UW-Eau Claire, remains the top online master’s degree program in business administration in the Upper Midwest and among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 rankings that were released on Tuesday.

In the rankings, the consortium that includes UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW Oshkosh, is ranked ninth in the country, according to the media release from UW Eau Claire.

According to the media release from UW Eau Claire, this is the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time overall that the consortium has been among the top 10 online MBA programs in the U.S.

“We are excited to again be included among the best of the best,” Jessica Franson, UW MBA Consortium Managing Director, said. “The rankings recognize our impressive graduation rates, phenomenal faculty and our ability to educate professionals wherever they are while also offering the education and support they need to be successful.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW-Eau Claire, HERE.

