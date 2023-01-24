Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting

FILE -
FILE -(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witness’s address. It marks the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans are opposing the acceptance of partial addresses.

The case was brought by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin last fall, before the midterm election.

The crux of the lawsuit, and another pending case, rests with how much of a witness address needs to be present in order for an absentee ballot to count. A judge said Tuesday following brief oral arguments that she will issue a written ruling within a month.

