108th Annual Eau What a Night to be held at the Pablo Center Wednesday

108th Eau What a Night
108th Eau What a Night(Courtesy: Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Pablo Center.

The event is scheduled to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.

The cost to attend is $90 for Chamber Investors, and $45 for Young Professionals Members, according to the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website.

To learn additional information about the event, or to register for the event, visit the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Johnson (left) Maki (right)
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

Latest News

The City will not enforce the “7-inch lawn height” rule until June 1 under the amended...
Eau Claire City Council approves ordinance amendment for “No Mow May”
New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority
Xcel Energy employees selected Feed My People as the recipient of the grant.
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
MU Poll: SCOTUS approval significantly rebounds since Dobbs decision