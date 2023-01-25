108th Annual Eau What a Night to be held at the Pablo Center Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Pablo Center.

The event is scheduled to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.

The cost to attend is $90 for Chamber Investors, and $45 for Young Professionals Members, according to the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website.

To learn additional information about the event, or to register for the event, visit the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce website, HERE.

