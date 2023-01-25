Advice for filing your taxes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tax season is here, and as you prepare to file yours, there is something you can do to make the process easier.

“The biggest thing that we see with rejected returns is usually personal information being incorrect,” Eva Gray, owner of Grayham Tax and Accounting Services. “So, when people are getting in their W-2′s or getting in those tax documents, making sure their Social Security number is correct.”

Gray said making sure you have all of your documents before starting to file can be helpful as well. But, some things might look different this year.

“With 2020 and 2021 filing, there was a lot of extra credit that had been put into the tax world,” Gray said. “So, the relief credits that we received, those three stimulus payments, that made a big difference on people’s tax returns. Then in 2021, we had a temporary increase to the child tax credit and then the child care tax credit.”

Now, those tax credits have been reduced back to normal levels.

“I would have people expect less refunds coming and possibly, I think, more people are going to show having to pay in that might not be expecting it,” Gray said.

One program that helps people file taxes, is VITA, which has students from CVTC help people with their taxes for free.

“Tax returns can be complicated, but sometimes they are and for seniors or disabled or veterans, it can be even more challenging because they don’t easily have access to it,” Dan Reis, a Chippewa Valley Technical College instructor said. “So, it’s a great way for someone to get a complicated task done for free.”

Gray said she would recommend people in business, people with real estate, or people who have other large investments to work with tax professionals.

VITA is currently fully booked this tax season, but there are plans to hire more workers for more availability in February. The L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library has most of the tax forms available and space for people to work on them.

