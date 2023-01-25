Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

Jackie Snow
Jackie Snow(COURTESY: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation.

According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022, upon her plea to conspiracy to commit possession with Intent to deliver heroin as a party to a crime for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.

District Attorney, Emily Hynek, noted at the sentencing that Snow had “historically bragged about the heroin she was distributing in the Jackson County area.”

According to the media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office has worked on this case with the Department of Justice, the Department of Criminal Investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Eau Claire Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

