Eau Claire City Council approves ordinance amendment for “No Mow May”

The City will not enforce the “7-inch lawn height” rule until June 1 under the amended ordinance for lawns and yards in Eau Claire.
The City will not enforce the “7-inch lawn height” rule until June 1 under the amended ordinance for lawns and yards in Eau Claire.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council approved changes to city ordinance to approve “No Mow May,” an initiative to build habitats for pollinators by encouraging people to let their lawns go without mowing through the month of May, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Eau Claire community members are not be required to participate in “No Mow May.” It would be done completely on a volunteer basis.

Eau Claire City Council member Joshua Miller said that there are environmental benefits to the initiative in addition to providing food for pollinators, such as less noise and pollution from fewer people mowing their lawns and perhaps people looking at different ways to improve their lawns with perennials or other plants that don’t require constant maintenance like lawns do.

“‘No Mow May’ is a conservation-based initiative that encourages people not to mow their lawns for the month of May,” Miller said earlier this month. “This allows early season flowers to bloom and gives resources to bees and other early season pollinators when they need those resources the most.”

The approval amends Chapter 8.28 of city ordinance under “Weeds, Yards, and Lawns” and section 8.28.080 under “Enforcement dates” to enforce the ordinance from June 1 to Oct. 31. The previous ordinance enforcement dates began on April 1. Specifically, the dates of enforcement were changed for the “7-inch lawn height” rule.

The City Council held a study issue session on Dec. 13, 2022 to consider the change in ordinance.

Several cities in Wisconsin have previously adopted “No Mow May” into their ordinances, including La Crosse.

