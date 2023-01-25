New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis., (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary says combating water pollution is his top priority. Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board Wednesday.

He warned that he and the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he and his administration would listen to everyone. He said that water quality is his top priority and praised Gov. Tony Evers’ call to spend another $100 million to address PFAS contamination in the state’s groundwater and drinking water. Evers announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used widely in consumer products and don’t break down in the natural world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Johnson (left) Maki (right)
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

Latest News

The City will not enforce the “7-inch lawn height” rule until June 1 under the amended...
Eau Claire City Council approves ordinance amendment for “No Mow May”
108th Eau What a Night
108th Annual Eau What a Night to be held at the Pablo Center Wednesday
Xcel Energy employees selected Feed My People as the recipient of the grant.
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
MU Poll: SCOTUS approval significantly rebounds since Dobbs decision