Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash.

Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell of Wausau has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.

Jan. 25, 2023 court records show Fell pleads guilty to count one and four. The court dismisses counts two, three, and five.

The criminal complaint says Pierce County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy to a report of a two-vehicle crash with people unconscious.

Initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Fell was driving north on Highway 63 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth. Officials say the passenger of the southbound vehicle, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, died.

Law enforcement say they found several empty cans of an alcoholic seltzer in the vehicle and on the ground after the vehicle had crashed. Officials also found prescription pill bottles that are not advised to be mixed with alcohol.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2023.

