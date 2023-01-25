Senator Baldwin working to boost mental health support

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is working to boost mental health support across the country.

Baldwin was a proponent of the new 9-8-8 mental health hotline, which rolled out last year. She says five months after the start of the hotline, more than 1.7 million people have called to use the service.

Senator Baldwin says the 2023 Omnibus Bill passed late last year includes grants and other elements of bills she has pushed to address mental health issues.

“The funding that we’re talking about helps support nonprofit mental health agencies and train and recruit more folks to be able to be mental health professionals,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says the grant money in the Omnibus Bill will go towards not only mental health, but also combating drug overdoses and the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.