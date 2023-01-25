‘Sesame Street’ co-creator dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at the age of 93.

Morrisett was a psychologist and vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

In 1968, Morrisett along with television producer Joan Ganz Cooney created the Children’s Television Workshop, now called the Sesame Workshop.

The nonprofit organization is behind the “Sesame Street” television show.

They added Jim Henson and his muppets to bring the show to life in 1969.

Morrisett served as chairman of the Sesame Workshop Board of Trustees for over 30 years.

The organization says he “leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Madison Russo, 19, was charged with theft by means of deception, police said.
Police: Woman fundraises over $37,000 with false cancer claim
Johnson (left) Maki (right)
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Explosive devices found in 2 locations in Nebraska city, authorities say
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Jill Welke (1/25/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (1/25/23)
Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
'Catastrophic' storm damage reported in Texas