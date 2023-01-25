SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hobbs Arena plays host to a pair of prep hockey games.

In girls’ hockey, CFM Sabers and ECA Stars duke it out in a rivalry matchup, while North hosts Menomonie in boys’ hockey.

Plus, tons of prep boys’ basketball action in Chippewa Falls, as Chi Hi hosts Marshfield while McDonell faces Whitehall.

Also, in girls’ basketball, Cadott takes on Osseo-Fairchild while Bloomer travels to Regis.

Finally, both head coaches for the Blugolds men’s and women‘s basketball teams preview tomorrow’s matchups with the UW-River Falls Falcons.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.