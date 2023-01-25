SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 24th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hobbs Arena plays host to a pair of prep hockey games.

In girls’ hockey, CFM Sabers and ECA Stars duke it out in a rivalry matchup, while North hosts Menomonie in boys’ hockey.

Plus, tons of prep boys’ basketball action in Chippewa Falls, as Chi Hi hosts Marshfield while McDonell faces Whitehall.

Also, in girls’ basketball, Cadott takes on Osseo-Fairchild while Bloomer travels to Regis.

Finally, both head coaches for the Blugolds men’s and women‘s basketball teams preview tomorrow’s matchups with the UW-River Falls Falcons.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
A man was killed by law enforcement Saturday night after Menomonie Police said he broke into a...
Suspect shot, killed by law enforcement after home invasion in Menomonie

Latest News

Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Team Hebert advances to U21 National championships in Boston
Eau Claire teens capture 2023 National U18 Curling Championship
Bo Vollrath was honored for scoring his 1000th career point before Fall Creek's game against...
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 23rd
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday