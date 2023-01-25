US Crokicurl Championship and Wintertide 2023 is slated for Jan. 28th in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures may be dropping, but there will be plenty of winter fun and activities in Altoona’s River Prairie on Saturday, January 28th.

Back for the third year, the US Crokicurl Championship will feature up to 16, two-player teams. The start time for this year’s competition is TBD as it will depend on the final number of registrants. Those interpreted have until January 26th to sign up. To learn more, click here.

The City of Altoona is also hosting its first Wintertide which includes the Crokicurl Championship.

Other Wintertide events include a scavenger hunt with a chance to Green Bay Packers tickets, a Kubb package, and cash prizes.

If you don’t know how to play Kubb, there will be a demonstration and instructions.

Free hot chocolate will be available and the River Prairie center will be open as a warming center.

For a full list of Wintertide events, click here.

