Visit Eau Claire announces grants for Tourism and Cultural Arts organizations

Visit Eau Claire
Visit Eau Claire(COURTESY: VISIT EAU CLAIRE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing $32,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area organizations and events.

According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, the Tourism Grant Program is intended to encourage tourism development and promotions through events that will generate overnights stays and/or extended visits.

The Cultural Arts Grants are awarded in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and are intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region, according to the media release from Visit Eau Claire.

According to the media release from Visit Eau Claire, this round’s recipients for the Cultural Arts Grants are:

  • Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild - 41st Anniversary Season
  • Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, Inc.-Hmong Heritage Gala & Hmong American Day Celebration

This round’s recipients for the Tourism Grants are:

  • Banbury Place, Inc-Banbury Art Crawl 2023
  • Blue Ox Music Festival-Blue Ox Music Festival 2023
  • Children’s Museum of Eau Claire-Summer Solstice Event
  • Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd.-Holst’s Voyage of Imagination: The Planets
  • Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, Inc-Family and Friends Event
  • Eau Claire Municipal Band-2023 Summer Concert Series
  • Mabel Tainter Theater- Mabel’s Community Celebration
  • University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation, Inc-Midwest Artist Academy
  • Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival-A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Additional grant information is available on Visit Eau Claire’s website, HERE.

