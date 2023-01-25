Visit Eau Claire announces grants for Tourism and Cultural Arts organizations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing $32,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area organizations and events.

According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, the Tourism Grant Program is intended to encourage tourism development and promotions through events that will generate overnights stays and/or extended visits.

The Cultural Arts Grants are awarded in partnership with the Wisconsin Arts Board and are intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region, according to the media release from Visit Eau Claire.

According to the media release from Visit Eau Claire, this round’s recipients for the Cultural Arts Grants are:

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild - 41st Anniversary Season

Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, Inc.-Hmong Heritage Gala & Hmong American Day Celebration

This round’s recipients for the Tourism Grants are:

Banbury Place, Inc-Banbury Art Crawl 2023

Blue Ox Music Festival-Blue Ox Music Festival 2023

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire-Summer Solstice Event

Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd.-Holst’s Voyage of Imagination: The Planets

Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, Inc-Family and Friends Event

Eau Claire Municipal Band-2023 Summer Concert Series

Mabel Tainter Theater- Mabel’s Community Celebration

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Foundation, Inc-Midwest Artist Academy

Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival-A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Additional grant information is available on Visit Eau Claire’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.