Voting begins for MnDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesotans are now able to vote for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) 3rd annual “Name a Snowplow” contest, MnDOT announced Wednesday.

After more than 10,400 name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leaders reviewed and selected 60 finalists for the public to vote on.

They considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names, one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Some of the finalist names include, Bladezilla, Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow, Melton John, SKOL Plow, and Hippoplowtamus.

Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote now here.

Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3.

Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.