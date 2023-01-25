Warrens man charged with felony tax fraud

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Warrens man is charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with tax fraud.

55-year-old Keith Burch was charged with three counts of filing a false state tax return for the years 2016 through 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The three charges, all felonies, carry a maximum sentence of up to 18 years in prison and a maximum penalty of $30,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Burch didn’t report money he had made from his private investigations business. Burch is charged with understating his income by $226,228 over three years, avoiding $13,045 in Wisconsin state income tax. The figure does not include interest.

The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Revenue’s Office of Criminal Investigation, which investigates people and businesses suspected of committing tax crimes.

Online court records show Burch was charged on Dec. 28, 2022 and a warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Richard Radcliffe on Monday. The warrant was canceled Tuesday and Burch is scheduled for a return on warrant and initial appearance in court on Feb. 6.

