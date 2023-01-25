Wisconsin’s estimated budget surplus tops $7 billion

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to reach $7.1 billion by July, up more than half a billion dollars from the previous estimate just two months ago, according to a report Wednesday from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

It is the largest budget surplus in Wisconsin history.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature are fighting over what to do with the money. Republicans support moving to a flat income tax, while Evers wants a tax cut targeting the middle class and more money for K-12 schools.

Evers will deliver his full two-year state budget plan in three weeks.

