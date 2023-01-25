Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is awarding a $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank, a service that works to end hunger in west-central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in a 14-county area.

The grant was awarded based on receiving the most votes from Xcel Energy employees in Wisconsin and Michigan following an employee-led nomination process for non-profits to receive the award.

“This gift will help provide essential groceries to our neighbors in need in west central Wisconsin,” Michelle Pride, Individual Giving Specialist at Feed My People, said. “We distribute food in many ways to reach as many people as possible, including mobile drive-up distribution events, community and school food pantries, meal sites and more.”

The service area for Feed My People is also part of Xcel Energy’s service territory.

“Xcel Energy coworkers are passionate about community service and supporting organizations that make a difference,” Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan, said. “We were delighted to receive over 30 nominations for this year’s award and know this grant will support Feed My People’s mission to ensure no one goes hungry.”

The Xcel Energy Foundation has awarded over $300,000 to non-profits through the Employee Choice Grants. The Foundation has also awarded more than $337,000 to 63 different Wisconsin and Michigan non-profit organizations in 2022 in addition the Employee Choice Grants.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.