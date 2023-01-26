15 months after getting COVID, western WI farmer now home from hospital

Adam Hedlund went his entire stay without seeing his daughters, and also spent his fifth wedding anniversary at the hospital.
KARE11
KARE11(COURTESY: KARE11)
By Meghan Reistad
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FREDERIC, Wis. (KARE11) - Back on Sept. 10, Adam Hedlund’s family and friends banded together to show support during his COVID hospitalization. It was his 40th birthday and the benefit in Frederic, Wisconsin, raised around $56,000 for Hedlund and his family.

At that point, the western Wisconsin farmer was 11 months into his hospitalization. Now, he’s home and happy to be recovering with his wife, Annie, and kids.

“Everything I love is here,” Hedlund said, talking about being home with his family.

Both Adam and Annie said they don’t take moments together for granted.

“Try to enjoy ourselves more; try not to worry about the small things so much,” Annie said.

Adam got COVID in October 2021. Annie was 9 weeks pregnant at the time and suddenly tasked with running the family farm.

“I told my dad that we might have to make some hard decisions if I don’t make it,” Adam said.

He went his entire hospital stay without seeing his daughters. The couple’s fifth anniversary was spent in the hospital.

“They say in your vows, ‘in sickness and health,’” Annie said. “The social worker told me he went through things no human ever should.”

Adam went through two lung transplants, countless procedures and complications to get home to his family.

He spent the majority of his hospitalization at a hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It’s been hard but we’re adjusting to our new normal and I feel like it can only get easier from here. I would think,” said Annie.

“Doctors think I’ll get back to nearly 100 percent,” said Adam.

If you want to follow Adam’s progress or support the family, click here.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Wisconsin farmer home from hospital after 15 months with COVID | kare11.com

Copyright 2023 KARE11. All rights reserved.

