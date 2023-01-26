DHS Seeks ideas for $8M in opioid settlement funds

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public to share thoughts on how to use a second round of opioid settlement funds to provide guidance on where money should be spent to reduce harms associated with opioid use disorder.

People can make their recommendations through Feb. 17, 2023 by using an online survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

“The responses we received from the public and partners during listening sessions last year reminded us that addressing opioid use disorder in communities is not one-size-fits- all,” said Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives. “Our plan reflects the specific needs of Wisconsinites, and we intend to use feedback from this year’s survey to do the same.”

Approximately $8 million will be available to support existing or new projects and programs in communities across Wisconsin.

