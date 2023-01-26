FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Jackie Snow
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition Annual Meeting
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death