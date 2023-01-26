Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.

Hospice volunteers serve a number of roles, offering patients companionship by playing games, listening to stories or even simply watching TV. Other tasks include light housekeeping and running errands, with work taking place in patient’s homes, an assisted living center or nursing home. Volunteers also help with office work such as answering calls, stocking supplies, making crafts or helping with special events.

“Volunteers really are the heart of hospice,” Janet Olmstead, project manager for Gundersen Hospice, said. “They’re really an extension of us.”

Volunteers are needed in La Crosse and Onalaska. To become a volunteer, you must be 18 years old, fill out an application, conduct an interview, pass a background check and receive training from Gundersen staff, with the next training to be held on March 11. Volunteers are needed within a 50-mile radius of La Crosse. Volunteers are expected to commit to a minimum of six months of service.

To learn more about the program, you can call 608-775-3294 or visit Gundersen’s website and select “hospice interest form.”

