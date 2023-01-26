Harvest of the Month-Winter Squash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month-Winter Squash.
Roasted Butternut Squash
Recipe: Ruth Chipps, MS, RDN
Ingredients:
1 Tablespoon olive oil 2 1/2 - 3 pounds butternut squash, cubed (use carrot peeler to remove skin) sprinkle of salt, pepper and garlic A few sprigs of fresh thyme or minced parsley.
Method: Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Place butternut squash on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper.
Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic.
Roast for 20-25 minutes or until fork-tender. Stir once during the cooking process.
Sprinkle with herbs.
Serve as a side dish or toss in soups and salads.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.