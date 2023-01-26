Health system contributes to UWEC science building

This image shows some renderings from the proposed science and health sciences facility at...
This image shows some renderings from the proposed science and health sciences facility at UW-Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In its push to continue to be a leader in science, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is teaming up with a major health care provider.

As it looks to fund the construction of a new science and health sciences building, UWEC said Mayo Clinic Health System is monetarily contributing to the project.

These two organizations have been working together for a while, but this investment is meant to create even more advancements in health care.

“Real science is great from an academic perspective when it’s isolated, but innovation happens by bringing the chemists, the biologists, the engineers, the nurses together to solve real life problems,” said Chancellor James Schmidt with UW-Eau Claire. “That’s why Mayo Clinic is involved with this. That’s why they’re paying for 10,000 square feet of this science building.”

In this next state biennial budget, UW-Eau Claire is hopeful lawmakers will earmark over $230 million for the project.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Jennifer L. Peterson has been missing since Sept. 27, 2022.
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Johnson (left) Maki (right)
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
A criminal complaint shows Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by...
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

Latest News

Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Eau Claire County Health Department is fighting against opioid misuse with an informational...
Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County
A grant program looks to draw veterinarians to areas that need them most.
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
Covizza takes on rising popularity with little resources
Covizza takes on rising popularity with little resources