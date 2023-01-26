Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire,...
According to Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire, WI 54701-8022 and 945 W. Clairemont Avenue Suite C Eau Claire, WI 54701-6103.(WIFR)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire.

That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”

According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire, WI 54701-8022 and 945 West Clairemont Avenue Suite C Eau Claire, WI 54701-6103.

The website does not list opening dates.

The website states, “At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above -one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do.”

You can view additional information on the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Jackie Snow
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

Latest News

Climate protection
DNR seeks public comment on new climate resilience charter
Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
KARE11
15 months after getting COVID, western WI farmer now home from hospital
DHS Seeks ideas for $8M in opioid settlement funds