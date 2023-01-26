Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire.

That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”

According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be 4732 Golf Road Eau Claire, WI 54701-8022 and 945 West Clairemont Avenue Suite C Eau Claire, WI 54701-6103.

The website does not list opening dates.

The website states, “At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above -one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do.”

