No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening

TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a release, the woman called 911 after the crash and said she was trapped in the vehicle, hanging inside of the cab by her seat belt. The woman was extricated from the truck and evaluated by first responders before being released. She told a deputy that she was not able to slow down or turn her vehicle while she was sliding downhill and approaching a curve in the road.

Road conditions and the weather were factors in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post about the crash that drivers should be aware of changing road conditions as even a dusting of snow can cause roadways to become slippery. A light snow spread across most of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service, with one or two inches of snow reported across western Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 service reported nearly every major road in Wisconsin had slippery stretches, with a few snow covered, as of Thursday morning.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Mondovi Police Department, Durand Fire Department and Durand Ambulance Service. An off-duty Nelson firefighter also stopped to assist in the crash.

