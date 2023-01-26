Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity.

“I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said Jakob Paulsbud.

He and his wife Brittany pass the time making pizzas as a way to see loved ones.

“We had the idea of just serving our friends and family in Minneapolis,” said Jakob.

“Yeah, Fridays in our backyard so we can see everybody and be safe outside,” said Brittany.

Little did they know, it would become a hit amongst those friends and family, with word getting out to others.

“It was a dream of mine to open up a pizzeria, and I always wanted to move back home so that’s what we did,” said Jakob.

So, the couple found a spot at Banbury Place in July of 2021, and soon after, their pizza became sought after here in Eau Claire.

“It just kind of grew faster than we expected. And we didn’t really know how to... what to do. You know, we’re just two people with like, no money. It’s like... okay let’s do this. Take a chance an try it,” said Brittany.

Right now if you want a pie, you order days in advance and online. On the day the pizza is scheduled to be ready, you go to the shop and can either dine-in or carry out.

To help prepare the pizzas, they have a sous chef and three part timers.

“I want people to be able to order from us, We’re not trying to be an exclusive pizza joint by any means. But also, we know how much we can do,” said Jakob.

“You see like the ‘awww’ And I get that feeling. I would be so excited and see that they sold out again,” said Tommy Rada.

He started out as a customer, trying multiple times to get an order for their vegan pizza in. Eventually, Rada became a close friend of the Paulsruds, even stepping in when Brittany needed to care for her and Jakob’s baby, Nico.

“Jakob needed some help so Brittany can go take care of herself,” said Rada.

While Brittany has taken a step back, she and her husband are proud of the business it has become, and said the business community in Eau Claire have been supportive.

“Every restaurant should be working together. We’re all different, but in the same community,” said Brittany.

For now, customers who want a full pie will have to order it online days in advance, that link can be found here and on Covizza’s social media.

The shop also offers pizza by the slice Wednesday thru Friday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

