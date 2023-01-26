SportScene 13 for Wednesday, January 25th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At Hobbs Arena, it’s a battle of two of the nation’s top division-three men’s hockey teams as UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Stevens Point.

Plus, every WIAC basketball team is in action for both men’s and women’s teams.

Matchups tonight include UW-Eau Claire facing UW-River Falls, UW-La Crosse taking on UW-Whitewater, UW-Oshkosh battling UW-Platteville, and UW-Stout facing UW-Stevens Point.

