Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district.

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.

Ridgeway was both a history teacher and a bus driver at the high school.

Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ridgeway was performing standard checks of the bus before beginning his morning route. The unoccupied bus began to roll and struck him.

Classes and all activities were canceled for the day. School resumed on Thursday, and grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Craig Kanaday, principal of Mortimer Jordan High School, said in a statement that Ridgeway was a graduate of the high school and was also married to another teacher there. The couple also has children.

“The number of lives he touched on a daily basis is immeasurable and he will be deeply missed,” Kanaday said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covizza walk-in pizza menu available for lunch Wednesday thru Friday at their current location...
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
James Buchli
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
Jackie Snow
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition Annual Meeting
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death