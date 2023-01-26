WAGNER TAILS: Sharon and Cheerio

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A shy dog is looking for a family to make her feel comfortable in new surroundings.

Sharon is a one-year-old living in a foster home in Trempealeau County and available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue. Rescue volunteers believe she’s a Wheaten Terrier.

She enjoys being outside and playing with her foster siblings. After playtime, Sharon is happy to snuggle up on the couch for some TV time.

Her foster mom says she has a sweet demeanor and should do well with cats and children. Sharon would love to have a home with other dogs. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A cat named Cheerio is ready to “bee happy” (this makes sense if you remember the slogan for Cheerios) with his new family. This 10-month-old is available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie.

He came to the rescue from a local farm, and he has no desire to live outside again. Cheerio loves cuddle time and laser tag. He’s described as a compliant cat. He’s happy to let others eat and play before taking his turn.

Cheerio would prefer a home with quieter children, and good news, this fluffy cat loves getting his coat brushed. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark about Cheerio.

