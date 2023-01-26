West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting

West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition Annual Meeting
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning.

The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire.

At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and would direct some of the trains headed from the twin cities through Eau Claire on the way to Milwaukee and Chicago.

These trains currently travel to La Crosse first. The second proposed rail would be a private line running from Eau Claire directly to St. Paul. Scott Rogers is the Chair of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition. He says investing in passenger rail would benefit taxpayers, as every dollar invested in the rail would create eight to 10 times the economic growth.

