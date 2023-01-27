2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said one vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn and was hit by a second vehicle. One of the vehicles in the crash hit a traffic light pole, knocking it over. One person in each vehicle was taken to the hospital, each with minor injuries. The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failing to yield.

Some of the lanes of traffic near the crash site were closed until just after 8 a.m. Friday.

