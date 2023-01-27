21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles.

In an updated statement Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 85 vehicles were involved in the crash. A nearby WisDOT traffic camera shows a long line of vehicles stuck in traffic near the scene. At least one injury has been reported in the incident, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Officials added that 21 people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, which sits between the E. Avalon Road and Shopiere Road interchanges. State Patrol believes that snow, ice and white-out conditions were factors in the initial crashes.

Beloit Memorial Hospital reported that several patients from the crash were brought in for care. Head, neck and shoulder pains were the main concerns. No other details about the patients have been released.

Around 9 p.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened. Officials said one fatality reported in an unrelated crash Friday.

