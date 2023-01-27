Barron County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man and seeking information on his location.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Sheriff’s Department said that it is searching for 41-year-old Daniel Evitch, who was last seen on Jan. 13 in the Birchwood area.

The Sheriff’s Department said it is attempting to find Evitch to check on his safety and wellness. Anyone who has seen or heard from Evitch is asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 or email Mike Judy, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management at the Sheriff’s Department, at Michael.Judy@co.barron.wi.us.

