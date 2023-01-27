Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms

A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle, announced the book's author, Colleen Hoover, on Instagram Thursday.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
(Gray News) - One of the most talked about books of the year is getting a movie adaptation with some big stars.

Author Colleen Hoover announced on Instagram Thursday that a film based on her bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle.

Hoover also confirmed that Baldoni, who is best known for his role in “Jane the Virgin,” is directing the film.

“I think Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life, and I can’t wait for you guys to see that,” Hoover said in her video.

“It Ends With Us” tells the story of Lily, a college graduate who falls in love with a man named Ryle while also wrestling with a past love. The story follows the couple’s toxic relationship and spotlights domestic abuse.

“It Ends With Us” has been published in 43 languages and was the top-selling print book of 2022.

According to Deadline, Hoover is currently the best-selling author in the U.S., with over 20 million books sold, and she wrote five of the 10 bestselling print books of any genre in 2022.

There’s no word yet on a release date for the “It Ends With Us” film.

