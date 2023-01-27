City of La Crosse to open warming shelter due to expected cold weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With severe cold weather in the forecast, the City of La Crosse is opening up a daytime warming shelter.

The South Side Neighborhood Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Thursday, Feb. 2. The dates are subject to change depending on the weather.

“Shelter staff at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse and the Salvation Army of La Crosse County have indicated to us that there is an urgent need for daytime services during the severe cold, so we are basing our decision on this recommendation,” Mitch Reynolds, La Crosse Mayor, said in a release. “Both organizations said they do not anticipate a need for an emergency overnight shelter from us at this time as their facilities have available nighttime space for those in need.”

The City will provide security and cleaning services, which is done with funding from the community and financial support from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System. Donations can be sent to the La Crosse Community Foundation at their website, and the funds will be used to support La Crosse’s shelters to provide a safe, clean and warm space during extreme weather events.

No scheduled events will be disrupted by the use of the facility as a daytime warming shelter.

