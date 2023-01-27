Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients.

Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.

“I would like people to know that we have the high quality, our radiologists, our team, everybody is going to give superior care, superior imaging in addition to the cost savings,” Sanford said.

Sanford said Smart Scan offers MRI’s for thousands less than hospitals charge.

“We do offer a low flat rate of $650 for for an MRI without contrast. $850 for with contrast,” Sanford said.

MRI technologist, Tim Bauer, said another value to smart scan is convenience.

“We have pretty much instant availability, per say. We can fit anybody in on a daily basis for the most part,” Bauer said.

Bauer said it takes on average twenty minutes to get a scan done. Patients will receive their results from their doctor.

“The results are sent to the referring doctor that sent the patient to us. And so they can adequately review the results and make sure that they get the findings in a proper manner,” Sanford said.

The clinic also opened Smart Infusion for people with chronic illnesses like Crohn’s disease and Psoriasis to receive regular transfusions in a peaceful environment.

“The cool thing about us is instead of going to a hospital, they’re coming here and they’ll see familiar faces. You’ll be able to form a relationship and feel at ease here,” nurse practitioner, Kasie Myers said. “We’re really excited about the personalized approach and the nursing experience that we bring. I kind of feel like it would be the home away from home where our patients get their infusion.”

Smart Scan Imaging plans to open more clinics in Madison, La Crosse, and Wausau by early spring of this year.

Smart Scan Imaging is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday-Friday. The clinic is located on Golf road in Eau Claire.

