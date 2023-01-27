Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District.

The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”

To view additional information and to enroll, visit the Eau Claire Virtual School website, HERE.

