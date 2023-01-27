ECFD officials: Dried out holiday wreaths and trees pose a fire hazard

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department say if you still have a Christmas wreath or tree in your house, it’s likely very dried out and is a fire hazard.

Firefighters say fires are more likely to break out in the winter, due to people heating their homes, and debris being more likely to pile up around the outside of a home. When wreaths or trees dry out, they become highly flammable, and burn not only very quickly, but also very hot.

If you are getting rid of a tree or a wreath, firefighters encourage you to do it safely, by disposing of it at your waste management company or at a brush site.

