Fresh Start program helps at-risk youths by teaching them how to build

THE VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is giving at-risk youth a foundation to stand on along with a fresh start by having them build up the community as a way to give back.

The name of the program is actually Fresh Start, and is run by Western Dairyland and funded by multiple agencies like AmeriCorps and United Way.

The core activity of the program is to build a house, and its been enrolling groups of 15 to 30 youths each year for more than 20 years.

The recently built house in The Village of Fall Creek had an open house Thursday morning with some of the participants in attendance.

“My friend Christian referred me to this, saying it might be a good fit for me, because I wasn’t doing good in school,” said Cha Thao-Degro, who is one of the participants. He said he had fallen behind in school, but since joining the program has managed to get back on track to graduating once he gets to his senior year of high school.

Shayne Gerberding is a manager of the program, and said the open house is something for the kids involved to be proud of.

“A day to reflect on the past year in a half building a house. Really just to celebrate all the accomplishments of our youth,” said Gerberding.

The youth in the program did not only learn how to build a house, but to actually build a life as well.

The program also teaches the youth skills they will take into adulthood. Skills that include how to do taxes, find housing and even preparing them for college or trade school.

In actuality, the program gives them a leg up when applying to Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Gerberding said one of the kids went on to study welding at CVTC.

“We’re here to teach them how to overcome challenges, how to problem solve and how to get the job done,” said Gerberding.

Construction on the home started in September of 2021, and these homes are built to be affordable for families that make no more than 80% of the Eau County Income Medium.

The project came with its challenges, considering the youth who took part had no experience in construction, and there was no one to lead them at the start of it.

In December of that year, Dakota Rindahl came to fill that void. He said he does not care for the label of at-risk youth when it comes to this group of kids.

“I was expecting more trouble making kids, and that just isn’t the case. These guys, maybe are missing key elements in their life or something like that. But we offer them a place out here where they can be safe and do the work,” said Rindahl.

One of the kids he worked with, Isaiah Sloop, appreciates the interest Rindahl had in teaching him and his peers.

“He helps us, he teaches us what to do,” said Sloop, who also said there was another take away from his time at Fresh Start. “This is how we can learn to do simple adult things.”

Bryan Monts-Johnson said the home just shows how him and each one of his peers has grown over the course of more than a year.

“Honestly, the most rewarding thing was sitting on the carpet, for like half an hour just talking, about where we were months ago until like now,” said Monts-Johnson.

And their mentors agree.

“These are great kids. They all have something to offer. They’re all witty and have a sense of humor and an eagerness to learn,” said Rindahl.

“The beauty of our program is that we see so many successes. Successes can look like, moving into an apartment for the first time, just being a good renter, maintaining jobs and things like that,” said Gerberding.

“They can definitely use a couple checks in the win catagory. And this is definitely a win,” said Rindahl.

Here is what Sloop, Monts-Johnson and Thao-Degro said they would do after their time at Fresh Start.

“I’ll go to CVTC to get my general credits. Then, I’m hoping to go to UW-Eau Claire to double major in music and business,” said Sloop.

“I’m planning on checking Western Tech to see if they have a construction program down in La Crosse,” said Monts-Johnson.

“I’d be going to CVTC to be a truck driver, then after that I’d look into being an owner operator,” said Thao-Degro.

